What’s open and closed on Memorial Day

After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash between a sedan and an SUV that left two people deceased.
In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
Charlotte County Fire-EMS said they treated the two-year-old boy, who had a gunshot injury to the hand.
NCAA and Power Five conferences agree on settlement that will allow schools to pay student athletes and share revenue.
This weekend is much more than just a backyard barbecue and some time off work. It allows us to remember our nation’s heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Businesses on Sanibel and Captiva told WINK News they’re ready for the wave of tourism.
Hot and humid weather for your holiday weekend. The UV index will be an 11!
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
Businesses increasingly have chosen to stay open on the holiday, leading to what is now one of the biggest retail sales and travel weekends of the year.
Here’s what is open and closed this year on Memorial Day:
GOVERNMENT BUILDINGSGovernment offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.
BANKS AND STOCK MARKETU.S. stock markets and banks are closed Monday.
Most FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will also not be available on Memorial Day.
RETAILERSWarehouse membership club Costco said it would close on Memorial Day, but the vast majority of retailers will be open, with many trying to lure customers with big promotional sales. Hours may vary by location.
TRAVELMemorial Day is also considered the unofficial opening of the summer travel season. Auto club AAA projects 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period, an increase of 4% from last year. If those projections are accurate, that would come close to 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day weekend travelers.
AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over the weekend — the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking it in 2000 — and that another 3.5 million people will travel by air.