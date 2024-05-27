Hot and mainly dry for Memorial Day Services 

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.

WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Keep in mind that for any services that you may attend today, the hot temperatures will continue. In the afternoon, ‘feels like’ temperatures will hit around 100-105°.”

Maloch then mentions that for the evening, you can expect some dry and pleasant conditions along the coast, with some storms appearing inland.

Memorial Day is beginning milder and more humid with temperatures in the 70s.

If you plan to attend Memorial Day services and events this afternoon, bring some extra water with you.

The coast will stay dry, but a few storms will pop up inland this afternoon.

Temperatures will feel a bit hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll have dew points in the 70s which means that “feels like” temperatures will be hot through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 90s with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100 to 105°.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Dry and mild Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be hot once again with highs in the mid to upper 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up along the coast and move inland through Wednesday afternoon.