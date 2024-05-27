Hot and mainly dry for Memorial Day Services 

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Cape Coral Police Department seeks information that will lead them to a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Following the events involving a 4-year-old shooting a 2-year-old in the hand in Charlotte County, the emphasis on teaching gun safety to kids is paramount.
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
In what had long been celebrated every May 30 to honor America’s fallen soldiers, Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971, observed on the last Monday in May.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
A recent poll by Poolonomics, which surveyed the country, found that Florida has the third-lowest percentage of adult non-swimmers.
After 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders, testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York.
This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash between a sedan and an SUV that left two people deceased.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Memorial Day, with afternoon “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100-105°.
WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Keep in mind that for any services that you may attend today, the hot temperatures will continue. In the afternoon, ‘feels like’ temperatures will hit around 100-105°.”
Maloch then mentions that for the evening, you can expect some dry and pleasant conditions along the coast, with some storms appearing inland.
Memorial Day is beginning milder and more humid with temperatures in the 70s.
If you plan to attend Memorial Day services and events this afternoon, bring some extra water with you.
The coast will stay dry, but a few storms will pop up inland this afternoon.
Temperatures will feel a bit hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll have dew points in the 70s which means that “feels like” temperatures will be hot through the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 90s with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100 to 105°.
Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and continue through the evening.
Dry and mild Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will be hot once again with highs in the mid to upper 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.
Isolated showers and storms will pop up along the coast and move inland through Wednesday afternoon.