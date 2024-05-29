Motorists brace for upcoming Caloosahatchee Bridge closure

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at the El Jobean Fishing Pier, causing the complete closure of the fishing spot until repairs were made.
The Weather Authority is tracking record-high temperatures for this Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms moving from the coast to inland.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has reopened after being closed overnight on Tuesday; however, the feeling is short-lived as the bridge will be closed to add a pedestrian crosswalk.
Smoke is filling the sky in North Fort Myers due to a six-acre brush fire.
Charlotte County has implemented a temporary burn ban on all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks and sparklers.
Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to say goodbye and celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar.
While we stock up on supplies and prepare for hurricane season, the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is too, in a different way.
It’s been a long time coming: Caxambas Park is being brought back to its former glory.
Whether you’re struggling to make the left turn yourself, or are stuck behind someone who is, everyone WINK spoke to agrees: something needs to change.
Construction crews working on the roads and metal cranes picking up debris are the signs of progress for the people in Matlacha.
Those nineties won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
The city is stepping in to get people a blast of cold air at a Fort Myers condominium that had been without air conditioning for 12 days.
Get ready to save! Two sales tax holidays take place in the next couple months.
The county says the land could help with workforce housing, parks, fire operations and conservation.
It’s a miscommunication that upset neighbors in Lehigh Acres.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has reopened after being closed overnight on Tuesday; however, the feeling is short-lived as the bridge will be closed to add a pedestrian crosswalk.
On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation will close the bridge for ten weeks to accelerate the construction of the cross walkway.
The decision stemmed from a mixture of reasons: ensuring safety for the construction workers, lower traffic due to school being out, fewer visitors from outside the state, and reducing the chance of collisions due to only operating a single lane during construction hours.
According to FDOT, by closing the bridge for ten weeks, the completion of the project will advance roughly one year ahead of schedule.
FDOT encourages motorists to leave their homes early to avoid heavy delays on the other bridges. Due to fewer bridges in operation, significant backups will be expected.
Toll bridges are not connected to this project, so if people hope that toll costs will be reduced during the ten-week period, Lee County would have to make a decision.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will reopen on August 11.