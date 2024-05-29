Motorists brace for upcoming Caloosahatchee Bridge closure

The Caloosahatchee Bridge has reopened after being closed overnight on Tuesday; however, the feeling is short-lived as the bridge will be closed to add a pedestrian crosswalk.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation will close the bridge for ten weeks to accelerate the construction of the cross walkway.

The decision stemmed from a mixture of reasons: ensuring safety for the construction workers, lower traffic due to school being out, fewer visitors from outside the state, and reducing the chance of collisions due to only operating a single lane during construction hours.

According to FDOT, by closing the bridge for ten weeks, the completion of the project will advance roughly one year ahead of schedule.

FDOT encourages motorists to leave their homes early to avoid heavy delays on the other bridges. Due to fewer bridges in operation, significant backups will be expected.

Toll bridges are not connected to this project, so if people hope that toll costs will be reduced during the ten-week period, Lee County would have to make a decision.

The Caloosahatchee Bridge will reopen on August 11.