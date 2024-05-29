Record heat today with isolated rain and storms 

WINK News
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at the El Jobean Fishing Pier, causing the complete closure of the fishing spot until repairs were made.
The Weather Authority is tracking record-high temperatures for this Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms moving from the coast to inland.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has reopened after being closed overnight on Tuesday; however, the feeling is short-lived as the bridge will be closed to add a pedestrian crosswalk.
Smoke is filling the sky in North Fort Myers due to a six-acre brush fire.
Charlotte County has implemented a temporary burn ban on all outdoor burning, as well as the use of fireworks and sparklers.
Friends and family gathered Tuesday night to say goodbye and celebrate the life of 18-year-old Jasmine Lamar.
While we stock up on supplies and prepare for hurricane season, the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is too, in a different way.
It’s been a long time coming: Caxambas Park is being brought back to its former glory.
Whether you’re struggling to make the left turn yourself, or are stuck behind someone who is, everyone WINK spoke to agrees: something needs to change.
Construction crews working on the roads and metal cranes picking up debris are the signs of progress for the people in Matlacha.
Those nineties won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
The city is stepping in to get people a blast of cold air at a Fort Myers condominium that had been without air conditioning for 12 days.
Get ready to save! Two sales tax holidays take place in the next couple months.
The county says the land could help with workforce housing, parks, fire operations and conservation.
It’s a miscommunication that upset neighbors in Lehigh Acres.
WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re tracking coastal showers similar to Tuesday; not everyone will see it but we’ve seen rain appear this morning. Record high temperatures for parts of Southwest Florida on Wednesday.”
Maloch then continued to mention that isolated storms and showers would develop inland during the afternoon and into the evening.
It’s starting mild this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s.
We’ll see a few showers along the coast through the morning with isolated rain and storms moving inland through the afternoon and evening.
Record high temperatures are expected across Southwest Florida with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.
Thursday will begin mild and humid once again with temperatures in the 70s.
The heat continues to be the big story with record highs Thursday afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100 – 105°.
Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and evening and more of those can develop closer to the coast.
Temperatures Friday morning will start in the mid 70s.
A few showers will be possible Friday morning, but scattered rain and storms are looking more likely in the afternoon and evening.
Hot temperatures continue before the storms develop with highs in the mid 90s.
Our Southwest Florida sea breeze will develop closer to the coast which means more of us will see those storms Friday.