Record heat today with isolated rain and storms 

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking record-high temperatures for this Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms moving from the coast to inland.

WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re tracking coastal showers similar to Tuesday; not everyone will see it but we’ve seen rain appear this morning. Record high temperatures for parts of Southwest Florida on Wednesday.”

Maloch then continued to mention that isolated storms and showers would develop inland during the afternoon and into the evening.

It’s starting mild this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s.

We’ll see a few showers along the coast through the morning with isolated rain and storms moving inland through the afternoon and evening.

Record high temperatures are expected across Southwest Florida with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100 – 105°.

Thursday will begin mild and humid once again with temperatures in the 70s.

The heat continues to be the big story with record highs Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 100 – 105°.

Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and evening and more of those can develop closer to the coast.

Temperatures Friday morning will start in the mid 70s.

A few showers will be possible Friday morning, but scattered rain and storms are looking more likely in the afternoon and evening.

Hot temperatures continue before the storms develop with highs in the mid 90s.

Our Southwest Florida sea breeze will develop closer to the coast which means more of us will see those storms Friday.