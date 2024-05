School is out for Southwest Florida students; however, many families worry about putting a meal on the table as their kids rely on the food from schools to feed them throughout the day.

Starting Monday, the Lee County School District and partner Summer Breakspot will provide more than 100 sites for students to attend Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch.

That includes eight additional sites in the more rural areas of Lee County.

Parents will also have access to grab-and-go meal kits, which provide enough food for their children throughout the weekend.

“We know, based on just the amount of meals we’re serving every day of school, that our families are taking advantage of this. Our families are in need,” said Lee County School District spokesman Rob Spicker.

In the summer of 2023, Lee County schools provided nearly 212,000 meals. Early predictions from the district see the number going up due to inflation concerns.

The school district is not alone, as St. Matthew’s House has had the same inclination.

“We know for a fact that our children right now, you know, are going to miss a couple of meals, kids that are in low economic status. Their families are either working one or two jobs or, you know, they might not have enough finances at the end of the day to be able to purchase the meals, during the summer months,” said Lorna McLain, Director of Community Impact at St. Matthew’s House.

The charity organization will offer to-go meals at its food pantry Monday through Thursday in conjunction with its weekly food distributions.

Visit St.MatthewsHouse.org for more information.

For Collier and Charlotte county students, options are available starting Monday.

For Collier County Public School students, a summer meal program will be available for children ages 2—18 for free breakfast and lunch at numerous locations.

Charlotte County Public School students will have free breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under at multiple locations in their mobile feeding bus champs on wheels.

For Lee County locations and phone services, dial 211, text “food” or 3663 to 304-304 or visit the website here.