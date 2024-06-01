WINK News

LCSO investigating homicide in North Fort Myers

Published:

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an active scene early Saturday morning near Pondella Road.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, at least one victim is deceased.

According to LCSO, the scene is expected to remain active throughout the day.

This ring camera footage shows LCSO deputies running across a neighbor’s yard with flashlights searching for someone or something.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this is an active investigation and there is no threat to the public.

