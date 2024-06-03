Death Investigation conducted at Cape Coral home

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a slightly cooler Monday, with scattered rain expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.
LeeTran has temporarily closed several bus stops due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge pedestrian walkway project.
A man accused of killing two Cape Coral women in 2019 is set to appear in court for trial.
WINK News helps you navigate your way around the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure. It will remain closed through August 11.
Lee County Deputies released new details about Canuto Alvarado’s arrest. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a child.
A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.
Cuddle up with the purr-fect companion this summer! June is National Adopt-a-cat Month.
It’s time to shop until you drop, but it’s not your everyday kind of shopping. With the start of the 2024 hurricane season, it’s time to prepare for any upcoming storms.
Authorities in Lehigh Acres responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.
The Collier County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing in Golden Gate.
Sun and clouds for your Sunday with an increased chance of rain.
North Port brush fire led to evacuations and temporarily closed 75.
Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act.
The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering one dead person and another injured.
The investigation was called for late Sunday night at a home located on Southwest 4th Court off Pine Island Road.
It remains unclear what the relationship status of the two victims is or the condition of the injured individual.
Little information has been provided by the CCPD at this time; however, WINK News will update you whenever new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.