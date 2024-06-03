WINK News

Death Investigation conducted at Cape Coral home

The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering one dead person and another injured.

The investigation was called for late Sunday night at a home located on Southwest 4th Court off Pine Island Road.

It remains unclear what the relationship status of the two victims is or the condition of the injured individual.

Little information has been provided by the CCPD at this time; however, WINK News will update you whenever new information becomes available.

