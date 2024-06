Family at Jurassic Quest. CREDIT: JURASSIC QUEST

The Lee Civic Center is preparing to give you the chance to see 165 million years into the past with a glimpse of dinosaurs that once roamed across North America.

According to Jurassic Quest, guests can walk among photo-realistic dinosaurs from June 14 to June 16 at the Lee Civic Center, and WINK News viewers can get a special discount.

The dinosaurs shown at the event are from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous time periods.

It’s an event that millions of people have enjoyed and presents lifelike and scientifically-accurate dinosaurs. Guests are even given the opportunity to get on the largest ride-able dinosaurs in North America.

Recently added features include Raptor Run, which gives kids the chance to face off with the speedy Utahraptor in a race. Also, Rope-a-Raptor is a fun game where kids help a stray dinosaur back into a pen. CREDIT: JURASSIC QUEST

Some other fun parts of the event include an interactive science and art exhibit and a giant fossil dig, a real fossil exhibit showcasing T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dinosaur skull.

It’s got a ton of kid-friendly activities such as a bounce house, other inflatable attractions, and ‘Tricera-tots’, which is a soft play area for younger explorers. CREDIT: JURASSIC QUEST

To get your discount for Jurassic Quest, when buying your tickets online type in code QUEST15 for a 15% discount.

Click here for more information on tickets.

THe Lee Civic Center is located at 11831 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

Hours and dates for the touring, weekend-only event are: