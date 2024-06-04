WINK News

Chef Rocco Scarpino opens Rossini in Port Charlotte

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Credit: Steve Lineberry

There’s a new Italian restaurant in town from Chef Rocco “Rocky” Scarpino, who has been crafting Amalfi Coast dishes for decades. 

Scarpino has cooked for his family in Italy since he was 12 and arrived in the U.S. from Salerno, Italy, in 2015 to help his brother at his Bradenton restaurant. 

In Italy, “kids are taught to make handmade pasta and sauce,” Scarpino said. 

As fate would have it, that 2015 visit became a permanent stay for Scarpino. 

While his brother was away, his restaurant was “trashed,” and his brother asked if Rocco wanted to take it over. 

