Chef Rocco Scarpino opens Rossini in Port Charlotte

Rossini by Chef Rocco has been completely renovated with custom-made wine racks that adorn walls, subdued decor and a ceiling painted with a blue sky and clouds.
The dream of riding in a Ferris wheel, enjoying scenic views in downtown Fort Myers is being scrapped for now.
The FHSAA board of directors unanimously approve a plan to allow student athletes in Florida to receive NIL opportunities.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved an agreement to design a trail linking Fort Myers Beach with Bonita Beach.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $7.5 million to the shrimp docks in San Carlos Park as an emergency fund for the upcoming hurricane season.
The accused double murderer has undergone a significant transformation over the years, using tattoos to alter his appearance.
Headaches ensue on Pondella Road and US-41 as motorists deal with day two of the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure.
The Weather Authority is tracking hot temperatures with storms expected to develop along the east of I-75 in the afternoon and into the evening.
Lee County will give an update on the issue at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Students showed up Monday to the Collier County school board meeting in an effort to save Lorenzo Walker Technical High School.
A domino effect of traffic delays, the Caloosahatchee bridge closure had hundreds of drivers searching for a new route on Monday.
Protecting your family, your home and yourself. The hurricane season has arrived and WINK News is here to help you prepare.
Whether your boat rides out a storm on land or in the water, there are steps you can take to increase the odds it won’t get damaged.
The Hurricane Hunters fly directly into the world’s worst weather. Hurricane Ian is high on that list.
A family of six has lived in their Port Charlotte driveway since Ian. They are battling Citizens Insurance over their claim.
There’s a new Italian restaurant in town from Chef Rocco “Rocky” Scarpino, who has been crafting Amalfi Coast dishes for decades.
Scarpino has cooked for his family in Italy since he was 12 and arrived in the U.S. from Salerno, Italy, in 2015 to help his brother at his Bradenton restaurant.
In Italy, “kids are taught to make handmade pasta and sauce,” Scarpino said.
As fate would have it, that 2015 visit became a permanent stay for Scarpino.
While his brother was away, his restaurant was “trashed,” and his brother asked if Rocco wanted to take it over.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.