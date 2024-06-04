Fighting to save Lorenzo Walker Technical High School

WINK News
Not every success story starts with a four-year degree.
Students at Lorenzo Walker Technical High School are a prime example of just that.
“People started realizing, ‘Wait, we need electricians,’ right? Like we need plumbers and we need auto mechanics, everyone’s car has broken down once.” said Evelyn Philistine, a former student at Lorenzo Technical High School. “So people are realizing we need other trades, and we need to support them.”
At Monday’s school board meeting, the superintendent shared why giving such an opportunity to so little limits success.
“They don’t have an opportunity to go into the technical college until after they graduate from high school, which has been a point of contention for many families where one sibling gets in and another sibling a couple of years later doesn’t. It’s been a point of contention for businesses.” said the superintendent.
The district named at least 6 schools that don’t have the option for dual enrollment at Lorenzo Walker, partly due to the amount of space.
“Every single year. The waitlist is extensive,” said Chad Oliver with the Collier County School District. “So for example, Lorenzo Walker Technical High School is only able to accept about 150 people for the incoming freshman class. The waitlist is far more than double that.”
A “Scaffoldid” plan is in effect for 4 years to convert these high school grounds into a bigger piece of the technical college.
As an alumnus, Evelyn Philistine said her pride in her high school has helped push her to where she is today.
“I know the difference that Lorenzo can make, and I want other students to be able to feel that difference,” said Philistine.
Now that she’s an educator, she says she understands the need for higher education.
“We hear that we’re trying to expand technical opportunities for students, and that’s great,” said Philistine. “There’s definitely an increase over here, there’s a demand for it.”
“Our job is to be responsive to the market needs to listen to what the business community needs to listen to what students are requesting, and to be able to provide that we need more skilled labor. This model change allows us to increase those opportunities.” said Oliver.