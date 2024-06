CREDIT: WINK News

First Street in downtown Fort Myers has seen bumper-to-bumper traffic between 4-6:30 p.m. every day since the Caloosahatchee Bridge was closed for construction.

After two days of continuous WINK News team traffic coverage due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge closing, there are many problem spots, but First Street is, by far, one of the worst.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean was on First Street during rush hour on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, monitoring the traffic jam. Traffic was gridlocked with most cars waiting over an hour.

The long, incessant lines on First only impact those heading towards Evans Avenue to take the Edison Bridge. The lane heading away from the Edison Bridge saw no traffic.

Cars coming in every direction were inch by inch, pushing their way towards Evans.

“I’m just gonna have to see whichever way is fastest to get me home without getting me killed,” one First Street driver said. “I can’t do this every day. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

There is often traffic on First Street, but drivers and downtown business owners say they’ve never seen anything like it.

The traffic is not only causing issues for drivers trying to take the Edison bridge, but WINK News witnessed EMS having issues trying to get through traffic. After not succeeding, the firemen had to take the other lane, completely blocking cars heading away from the Edison Bridge.

Fort Myers police told WINK News on Tuesday that they will have an increased presence downtown.

A better option for drivers would be Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Evans instead of First to Evans. WINK has seen the traffic on MLK move pretty steady during rush hour.

WINK News will continue to monitor First Street, but for now, our best advice is to avoid it.