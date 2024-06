Riptide Brewery in Naples hosts their annual Brew for the Zoo event. CREDIT: WINK News

Naples Zoo and Riptide Brewing Company are getting ready to raise money for Florida panther conservation, and all you have to do is have a beer.

According to Naples Zoo, Riptide Brewing Company is hosting Brew for the Zoo starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

When you buy Athena Ale and Uno Ale, you will directly fund Florida Panther conservation. Pictures of Athena and Uno Ale. CREDIT: WINK News

“Athena Ale is a mango and peach wheat ale, while Uno Ale is a mosaic pale ale. Riptide will donate $2 from each draft pint sold. A limited number of 4-pack cans with custom art will also be available,” the Naples Zoo website says.

The event is happening at Riptide’s Naples location at 987 3rd Avenue North.

Staff from the Naples Zoo will be at the event between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to educate people on Florida panthers and how they can keep them safe. The outdoor area in front of the bar. CREDIT: WINK News

Naples Zoo staff will also give people Panther Crossing decals to put on their vehicles to remind people to drive the proper speed limits inside wildlife crossing zones.

“Driving the posted speed even in a 3-mile-long wildlife crossing zone only adds 60 seconds to your drive, but it can mean a lifetime for a panther,” said Tim Tetzlaff, the director of conservation for the Naples Zoo.

There will be an online auction where all proceeds will benefit Florida panthers in the wild, and you can win prizes like free Naples Zoo tickets. Athena Ale four pack. CREDIT: WINK News

Click here for more information about the online auction.

Click here for more information about Brew for the Zoo.