Two luxurious restaurants flanking the central lobby will be destinations the public can experience in the otherwise private boutique hotel and club planned to replace the longtime Beacon Bowl, which will close this August across U.S. 41 from Waterside Shops in North Naples.

“Two amazing restaurants,” said local entrepreneur Phil McCabe, who is developing The Carnelian hotel and its Sterling’s private club with his sons, Philip and Joseph, as part of their Naples-based Gulf Coast Commercial Corp. “Our club members will have reservation privileges to both restaurants.”

The restaurant brands are not being announced yet for dining venues planned for 6,000 and 8,000 square feet but the McCabes intend to attract high-quality restaurant operators on a national level to their new all-suite, six-story hotel at 5400 Trail Blvd., near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Pine Ridge Road.

“The interest is pretty extraordinary on a national basis,” said Philip McCabe. “We’re probably announce those at the beginning of the season.”

The Carnelian’s first floor will be the only public part of the 70-suite hotel. The second floor will have offices, meeting rooms and a ballroom, but it will be dominated by a wellness club and spa. The luxury suites will be on the third, fourth and fifth floors, while the sixth floor will have Sterling’s amenities, including a club lounge, dining room, bar, cigar lounge and covered terraces.

