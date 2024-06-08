WINK News

Torah dedicated to Cape Coral temple

Author: camila pereria Writer: Elyssa Morataya
At the basis of all Jewish sacred texts is the Torah, and it is known to be the most important book in Judaism.

So when one Southwest Florida woman chose to donate a Torah to her congregation, celebration was in the air.

Through cheers, music and applause, the congregation welcomed Lea Rosenberg and the sacred texts into Temple Beth Shalom.

Rosenberg said she decided to donate a Torah in honor of her 80th birthday, making this ceremony extra special for the congregation.

Cantor Barry Butensky said it’s a ceremony you’ve never seen before here in Southwest Florida.

“It’s a symbol of her heart, and what it means to have Judaic education for us here, and to carry that legacy forever, because that Torah will be here. perpetuity. And it’s an amazing, amazing day.” said Butensky.

Butensky said normally when a new Torah is brought into the temple, the community will march through the streets. Instead, they sang, danced and cheered within the temple in honor of their new gifts: the Torah and Rosenburg.

