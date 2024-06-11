New therapy for glaucoma patients available

With most cases of glaucoma, a buildup of fluid causes pressure within the eye. As that pressure increases, it affects the optic nerve at the back of the eye.

“Basically, you kind of see peripheral vision loss, and you start getting tunnel vision,” said Tasneem Sharma, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at IU School of Medicine.

Treatment involves medications or surgery, but that only slows the progression—it doesn’t halt or reverse it. Sharma and her team are trying to change that.

“But the root cause is these neurons are dying. So, how do we protect them?” said Sharma.

Her research focuses on two new approaches to treating glaucoma.

First, she’s testing a drug that would protect the neurons in the early stages of the disease. Second, she’s also using innovative techniques to look at options for later stages of the disease.

In her research, donated human eyes are placed in a one-of-a-kind model in their lab. It simulates pressure in the eye so they can test different therapies.

One involves creating stem cells in the lab and transplanting them into the eye to see if the neurons can be replaced.

“If they’re still progressing and there is a lot of vision loss happening, maybe, on the periphery, we could go in and do that and say, ‘That could help you and protect you, long-term,'” said Sharma.

New research could bring new hope to people battling glaucoma.

Sharma received a $2 million grant from the National Eye Institute to fund her research.

She’s hopeful her work will lead to new clinical trials for glaucoma patients.