New therapy for glaucoma patients available

Tuesday’s rain has been rough on Marco Island, making parking lots resemble lakes.
The Fort Myers Police Citizen Review Board is no more. This comes after Governor DeSantis signed a bill, which changes how boards operate.
With most cases of glaucoma, a buildup of fluid causes pressure within the eye. As that pressure increases, it affects the optic nerve at the back of the eye.
Brand new renderings of what the new Times Square on Fort Myers Beach will look like from the property owners.
WINK News reporter Camila Pereira met with the Calusa Waterkeeper Cody Pierce to discuss how the recent rainfall could affect the water quality in Southwest Florida.
Inside a bedroom, you would see children’s toys piled high in boxes and a high chair. It’s the same bedroom where a window is smashed out.
The city of Cape Coral, an area known to struggle with heavy rainfalls, said it has one of the best stormwater management systems in the state.
Rain has been causing flooding across Fort Myers, adding to the already tricky traffic on First Street before the Edison Bridge.
It’s been a discussion for decades, a legal battle since 2016. Should the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral stay or should it be removed? It’s a decision a judge handed down Monday saying the lock can be removed, but the discussions surrounding its removal continues on.
A Port Charlotte man has been convicted of trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, amphetamines and cannabis.
Three years ago the now 6’5″ 300 lbs. standout never dreamed he would have the selection of schools that he did.
The proposed new Estero Island Beach Club aims to replace its previous two buildings with a single structure on Fort Myers Beach.
Standing in the way… current town code.
Now is the time to work on your hurricane plan and kit. Researchers reaffirm their prediction of an above-average season.
Chris Scuderi continued to raise the profile of Gator Mike’s by opening Mellow Mushroom next door at 53 NE Pine Island Road. It becomes Southwest Florida’s third location and the first in Cape Coral, joining the franchise’s more than 160 locations across 17 states.
A lithium-ion battery from an electric bike caught fire. Two people and a dog have been displaced.
“Basically, you kind of see peripheral vision loss, and you start getting tunnel vision,” said Tasneem Sharma, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at IU School of Medicine.
Treatment involves medications or surgery, but that only slows the progression—it doesn’t halt or reverse it. Sharma and her team are trying to change that.
“But the root cause is these neurons are dying. So, how do we protect them?” said Sharma.
Her research focuses on two new approaches to treating glaucoma.
First, she’s testing a drug that would protect the neurons in the early stages of the disease. Second, she’s also using innovative techniques to look at options for later stages of the disease.
In her research, donated human eyes are placed in a one-of-a-kind model in their lab. It simulates pressure in the eye so they can test different therapies.
One involves creating stem cells in the lab and transplanting them into the eye to see if the neurons can be replaced.
“If they’re still progressing and there is a lot of vision loss happening, maybe, on the periphery, we could go in and do that and say, ‘That could help you and protect you, long-term,'” said Sharma.
New research could bring new hope to people battling glaucoma.
Sharma received a $2 million grant from the National Eye Institute to fund her research.
She’s hopeful her work will lead to new clinical trials for glaucoma patients.