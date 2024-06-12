WINK News

Tracking flooding in Naples

Reporter: Amy Galo
In Naples, the roadways looked terrible due to Wednesday’s storms.

We saw lots of flooding, the product of rain that just won’t stop.

Cars struggled to get through the deep water.

The periodic downpours and flooding kept people away from downtown.

