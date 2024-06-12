Tracking flooding in Naples

WINK News
In Naples, the roadways looked terrible due to Wednesday’s storms.
Staying proactive to keep your children safe as the days of unlocked doors and windows at Florida schools are coming to an end.
The Fort Myers yacht basin sits empty right now. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
The Lee County property appraiser released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, which shows some serious growth across the board.
Older owls can fly to higher ground, but Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife President Pascha Donaldson worries about the babies!
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 12, 2024.
Families have complained about poor work quality and enormous cost overages, all before moving into their dream home.
From serving food to helping students, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille donated $3,00 to the Sanibel School in early May.
Seven years, Fort Myers husband and wife duo, Anthony and Tyna Swingler, opened the dark “antique modern design” store to create a wine bar tasting experience while you shop
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
We saw lots of flooding, the product of rain that just won’t stop.
Cars struggled to get through the deep water.
The periodic downpours and flooding kept people away from downtown.