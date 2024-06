The Weather Authority is continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida.

A flood advisory has been extended for Lee County until 2:30 p.m., as 2-4 inches of rainfall has been reported.

Meanwhile, another flood advisory was issued for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties. Lee County Flood Advisory 2:30 PM Collier, Glades, Hendry 1 PM Flood Advisory

Additional rainfall is expected throughout Wednesday.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The heavy rain will persist throughout Wednesday, with 1-4 inches expected through the evening. Road flooding will be possible this afternoon.”

Maloch then mentioned that the rainfall could produce 6+” rainfall totals over the next 4 hours or so and will need our attention.

A tornado has been confirmed in the Broward/Collier county line which may impact motorists along I-75 and Alligator Alley.

Due to a developing area of low pressure, Southwest Florida will experience breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds of around 10 to 20 mph.

The National Hurricane Center and the Weather Authority are tracking a broad and elongated area of low pressure near the west-central coast of Florida, producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

There is currently a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

This system has moved little over the past few hours but is expected to move northeastward across Florida and offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast within the next day or so.

Another disturbance emerged late Wednesday morning that also has a 20% chance of development, but it’s near Mexico and will affect that area.

Although upper-level winds are expected to be only marginally conducive, some slow development is possible while the system moves offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast.

Outside of the increased rainfall and wind, the formation has no significant impact on the Southwest Florida region.

Wind gusts for Wednesday may reach 30 mph, with higher winds along the coastline.

Widespread rain and storms will again be an issue for many Southwest Florida communities this Wednesday.

A flood watch continues across all of our areas through Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be on the cool side once again, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday morning will begin with scattered to widespread rain and storms.

Our wet weather pattern continues for Thursday, with road flooding continuing to be a possibility.

We could see an additional 2 – 4 inches of rain across Southwest Florida for Thursday.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s for highs Thursday afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms will be around the area for your Friday morning commute.

While the rain won’t be as widespread or as heavy as Wednesday and Thursday, we could still see impacts across the area through the day.

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain finally looks to taper off by Friday evening with slightly drier conditions in the forecast for the weekend.

WINK News has kept an eye on flooding throughout the area, as several areas are prone.

In Lee County, roads like Fowler Street in downtown Fort Myers have already experienced ponding due to the heavy rainfall.

