Students use flight simulator at Page Field Airport

The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground.
It’s all part of a JROTC Leadership Camp at the Page Field Airport. Students use flight simulators and Air Force virtual reality tools.
For these kids, not even the sky is the limit. From tactical military exercises to group team-building puzzles, these campers put their aviation skills to the test.
Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or JROTC members flocked to Page Field Airport in Fort Myers Thursday morning, not to catch flights, but for summer camp.
“The goal of our camp is character development. We use a science, technology, engineering and math focus that allows us to build challenges that the kids have to solve as teams,” said Col. Rodney Scott Robinson, Lee County School District director of Army Instruction.
“It makes me feel proud, and just it makes me a better person,” said Gavin Dimaria, JROTC.
Most high schoolers head to the airport for vacation, but campers like Dimaria are there to learn, taking education to new heights.
“Over the past week, we’ve learned engineering skills with flying and everything else through paper airplanes and foam,” said Dimaria.
Paper planes to pilot practice. The flight simulator is always a crowd favorite, and it is advanced training for future pilots.
Kevin Schiffli has worked with flight simulations for over a decade. He coaches the kids on flying, teaching them skills they can also use outside the cockpit.
“It just teaches you how to make smaller adjustments,” said Remus Lee, JROTC. “You can make smaller adjustments to correct for smaller mistakes.”
“My favorite part is just seeing the kids improve,” said Kevin Schiffli, Aviation Simulator Coordinator.
Improvements Col. Robinson said make for a bright future.
“You spend a day with these kids, and they renew your hope. They’ve got the character stuff figured out,” said Robinson.
Schiffli told WINK News it takes many hopeful pilots a few practice runs before they really gain control while flying.