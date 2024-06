Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain showers throughout Friday, with a flood watch continuing through the evening.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Collier County can expect to see a bit more rain this Friday, while most of Southwest Florida can see scattered showers and thunderstorms along I-75, US-41, and the coastline.”

Scattered rain and storms look more likely across Southwest Florida this Friday afternoon and evening.

While the rain won’t be as widespread or heavy as Thursday, we could still see impacts across the area throughout the day.

A Flood Watch continues for most of Southwest Florida through Friday evening.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be around Southwest Florida Saturday morning.

The tropical moisture we’ve seen will be moving out, so showers won’t be too widespread.

Beyond the morning, scattered rain and storms continue along our more typical sea breeze pattern in the afternoon and evening.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Happy Father’s Day! Sunday morning looks drier than usual for a round of golf or an outdoor walk with Dad.

Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Sunday will be hotter, with highs back in the lower to mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will be between 95 – 100° through the afternoon.

An elongated area of low pressure near the east coast of Florida, designated as Invest 90L, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Despite strong upper-level winds, some gradual development (20 percent) is possible while the system moves northeastward offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast during the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula through Friday.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form near or in the Bay of Campeche this weekend.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for this potential system to develop gradually. Moreover, a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.

Some gradual development (40 percent) is possible throughout the next seven days.