Fire destroys Punta Gorda home

Reporter: Haley Zarcone Writer: Elyssa Morataya
A large fire tore through a house in Punta Gorda on Monday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dark smoke into the sky.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. near Almar Drive in Punta Gorda.

Crews battled the wind, which blew flames farther into the home. A Mazda Miata in front of the garage also sustained damage from the fire.

The flames have been extinguished, but the fire department said the home is now unlivable.

The state fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

