Immokalee Technical College’s Global Logistics and Supply Chain Technology program gives students the opportunity to get hands-on training like no other.

“This amazing machine called the Skill Boss Logistics, where they can go into an Amazon, a Target or FedEx; repair machines, maintain those machines and also do network repair,” said Lenice DeLuca, iTech instructor for Global Logistics and Supply Chain Technology and Account Operations. “I’m the one who has a hands-on certification and can bring in people from everywhere to train on the machine.”

It’s exactly what made 18-year-old Estrella Estrada apply.

“I was looking to get my CDL because my family is in the trucking business,” Estrada said. “So, I wanted to learn more about it. And then once I got here, I found out about the machinery and everything. So, I stuck to it.”

These students put in 600 hours of work throughout the course, all to become certified logistics technicians.

“I love watching them succeed,” said DeLuca. “They have jobs. They’re working towards jobs.”

Like Roberson Bellegarde, who came from Haiti due to the security crisis in 2022, he sees logistics and supply chain technology as the future.

“The logistic is the backbone of our life,” Bellegarde said. “Everything we do now, we need the logistics. Look at your cart when you do your shopping. Take the product and look at the label. Even if it’s coming from the same country you are in, it’s not made from the back end of the store. You need the logistics to bring it to the store.”

And with all the supply chain issues and demand we’re seeing today, the program has turned into an opportunity for these students.

“It’s got a very, very big impact on my life,” said Bellegarde. “Now I’m working for Everglades Equipment Group. Every morning when I wake up, I’m not thinking that I’m going to work, but I’m going to do something that I love. It’s what I feel, and I love that.”

And knowing they’re making an impact in the community with everything they’ve learned.

Immokalee Technical College’s Global Logistics and Supply Chain Technology program kickstarted back in 2022, and since then, 4 students have graduated from it.​