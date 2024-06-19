‘The system failed Zephen’ Guidance counselor takes stand in Sebring penalty phase

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
With a blank stare ahead, Xaver sat motionless as the court reviewed his years of doctor visits, therapy and a grocery list of medications.
From recommendations from specialists to his own family’s pleas, Xaver clearly needed long-term help, not a pharmaceutical quick fix.
Xaver needed resources beyond what a school or primary doctor could give him.
Melissa Manges was Xaver’s high school counselor. She said Xaver’s dark thoughts made him feel scared and frustrated.
She said he didn’t refuse help; nobody would take him.
“There were plenty of ways that we reached out to try to find facilities to help Zephen long-term,” said Manges, “and there just weren’t any available that would either take him or just available in general, and I feel like it is kind of the same right now. I don’t feel like that system has changed much, and in my opinion, the system failed Zephen.”
Is being the victim of a failed system enough to save Zephen Xaver from the death penalty?
The jury has yet to decide, and the defense still has more witnesses to go.