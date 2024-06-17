Sebring killer’s mother takes stand in murder trial

WINK News
A large fire tore through a house in Punta Gorda on Monday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dark smoke into the sky.
Imagine this: It’s 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and you go to a 24-hour McDonald’s for your go-to order.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
Many are focused on the declining foot traffic in downtown Fort Myers because of the bridge closure, but this collection of businesses said they are struggling just as much.
All eyes were on the Edison Restaurant Monday night as the city council decided to spend $2.62 million on repairs.
There is a spike in the mosquito population in Southwest Florida, especially after the recent multiple-day downpour.
The community is telling us that this could have all been prevented, and they are going to get something done.
The bell at the Sanibel Historical Museum and Village is scheduled to be reinstalled after its destruction by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Dozens watched as six-year-old Abigail Pineda was pulled from the water here at the Ave Maria water park two weeks ago. Many called 911 or tried to help, but the girl did not make it.
Why are two gas stations that are miles apart dealing with water contamination in their fuel? WINK News reported the Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres and the Chevron in North Naples both had water in their fuel.
Alfie Oakes, one of the wealthiest men in Southwest Florida, will not be on Collier County’s Republican primary ballot in August.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.
Blu Sushi is just the latest restaurant in downtown Fort Myers to announce it is closing its doors after 10 years, but for the downtown businesses that remain, they fear what could be next for them, even after leaders discussed potentially suspended downtown parking fees.
With a career high ranking of third in the world Van Emburgh is going for gold at the Paris Paralympics this summer.
Hearing voices, hit in the head and a brain tumor. We are learning more about the past life of a killer.
Zephen Xaver’s defense presented opening statements in the courtroom on Monday. One of the key people to take the stand was his mother.
“Sweetheart,” “shy,” and “good kid” are not how you would expect to describe a child who grows up to brutally murder five women.
But that is how Zephen Xaver’s mother and many others remembered him when they took the stand.
Not even a trip down memory lane sparked any kind of reaction from Xaver. The defense kicked off their witness testimony Monday with mentors from Xaver’s younger years.
Teachers, caretakers and even Xaver’s own mother took the stand, sharing glimpsesof the quiet, gentle boy they remember Xaver as a child.
Each person’s testimony is part of a puzzle the defense hopes will piece together a picture of Xaver’s humanity for the jury to decide his fate.
“I remember Zephen as this sweet little boy with a nice round smiling face,” said Judy Newberg, Xaver’s first-grade teacher.
“This boy, who you will hear described as this sweet little boy how he became the Zephen, that walked into the bank and committed this horrible act,” said Jane McNeill, Xaver’s defense lawyer
A ‘sweet little boy’ turned mass murderer. The voices Xaver said drove him to kill, taunting him with homicidal thoughts since 2014.
Were those voices his own or the product of a growing brain tumor?
Xaver’s brain scans may hold the answer.
On Tuesday, the defense will present these scans, review with medical experts and possibly sway the jury to save Xaver from the death penalty.