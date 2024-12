John J. Greer. Credit The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement naming a former deputy as the offender of a cold case murder that occurred in 1979.

The statement released on Tuesday details the events leading to the murder of Adele Marie Easterly, 25, who was shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun while working as a clerk at the Farm store, formerly located on Highway 17 and North Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda on November 1979. Adele Marie Easterly. Photo provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

According to the CCSO, former Deputy John J. Greer radioed the sheriff’s office dispatch center, reporting that he discovered the homicide.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Easterly was shot once in the back and once in the head.

As time passed, the case became cold, as no evidence or information was developed to name a suspect in the killing.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office noted that several deputies suspected Greer of the killing due to odd behaviors displayed by the former deputy.

These claims at the time were unsubstantiated.

In August 1979, Greer called the sheriff’s office to report that his wife, Jackie Greer, fatally shot herself in their Port Charlotte home.

John was not named as a suspect in Jackie’s death, as there was no evidence to prove the case was anything other than suicide; however, suspicions arose as Greer found Easterly’s body 71 days after his wife’s death.

Greer resigned from the sheriff’s office in 1980 after receiving a suspension while under investigation for another death that occurred in September of that year.

Greer was alleged to be responsible for the death of a female acquaintance who he attempted to have a sexual relationship with.

The unidentified woman was reported missing from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29, when she was discovered decomposing in a wooded area in Port Charlotte.

The cause of death for the woman was not identified due to the nature of her body upon discovery; however, a suicide note was found on her person at the time of discovery.

The CCSO cold case team launched an internal investigation on Greer, ultimately leading to his resignation; however, the sheriff’s office reported that no records were available to connect Greer to the death.

In 1986, deputies located and interviewed a friend of Easterly, who expressed fear in speaking up regarding the death of her friend due to retaliation from Greer.

The friend alludes that Easterly and a deputy, who later be identified as Greer, were dating.

When Easterly discovered the deputy was married, she attempted to break off the relationship.

The deputy told Easterly that he wanted a divorce from his wife, further disclosing that she had committed suicide after an altercation between the two had occurred over the divorce announcement.

Following the discussion, Easterly spoke with her friend, who was fearful of the deputy and his gruesome story.

The sheriff’s office noted that the deputy would patrol the Farm Store and protect Easterly with his 12-gauge-shotgun, further adding that Greer carried a personal shotgun in his car.

When asked if Greer’s name sounded familiar, the friend said she believed that it was the name of the deputy Easterly was dating.

The sheriff’s office noted that no other deputy lost a wife to suicide or homicide in that time period.

In 2016, a new cold case team attempted to resume Easterly’s case by highlighting the story on their unsolved cases website.

An ambitious attempt was made to purposely release more information than usual, hoping someone knowledgeable about this crime would respond.

A potential witness of the crime stepped forward, naming the suspect, who was believed to have been a law enforcement officer.

A former CCSO dispatcher came forward, saying that Greer sexually assaulted and threatened her life. John J. Greer. Photo provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

During an interview with deputies, the victim said Greer told her to “ask them dead (expletive) like Adele Easterly what happens when they say no to me.”

She said that while working as dispatch the night Easterly was found dead in the Farm Store, she witnessed a disheveled Greer entering the Sheriff’s entrance of the CCSO building.

She also noticed one of his gloves was off, and he had something on his bare hand that could be blood (Greer was known to wear black gloves while on duty).

When Greer saw her, he either motioned or told her to return to dispatch before leaving the room for the deputy showers.

Further testimonies from former CCSO employees compounded into substantial evidence connecting Greer to the murder of Easterly.

In 2023, detectives located Greer, who had moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, following his resignation from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, detectives found Greer bedridden, unable to provide long answers during his interview.

When asked directly if he shot Adele Easterly and his wife, Jackie, Greer admitted to shooting them.

Cold case detectives could not confirm with Greer if he shot his wife Jackie intentionally or if it was an accident.

Greer’s health at the time of the interview was seriously compromised, as detectives determined that he was too unwell to stand trial.

The murder of Easterly and his wife, Jackie, was confirmed to have been at the hands of John Greer.

Greer passed away at the care center in Kingsport on March 2, 2024, at 77.

The cold case team said they would continue to investigate Greer’s potential involvement in other murders; however, no other victims have been identified to date.