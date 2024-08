Wade Wilson. Credit: WINK News

A judge has denied convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson a new trial.

Lee County Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Thompson ruled Thursday against Wilson’s “Motion for Judgement of Acquittal, for New Trial, and For Arrest of Judgement,” which was filed on July 3.

On June 25, a Lee County jury recommended Wilson should die for his crimes. They deliberated for less than two hours.

Wilson killed Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral. Kristine Melton (left) and Diane Ruiz

Melton was found dead in her home on Oct. 7, 2019. Ruiz’s body was found in a Cape Coral field four days later after she was reported missing.

Judge Thompson will have the final say on whether Wison lives or dies. Sentencing is currently scheduled for August 27, 2024.

Before that sentencing, Defense Attorney Kevin C. Shirley filed a motion with the court and asked that a neurologist test Wilson “to determine whether he suffers from injury to his brain.”

According to the filing, “Preliminary testing has led [Dr. Mark Rubino] to believe that the Defendant may suffer from damage to the brain as a result of reported injuries in addition to his history.”

The court has not yet ruled on the latest motion.