The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms this Wednesday afternoon; breezy conditions are expected.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia says, “Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast today, which will help keep high temperatures near average in the low 90s this afternoon.”

Muggy and warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s.

A few showers are possible inland during the mid and late morning, tracking westward and transitioning into scattered storms for the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday’s forecast includes breezy conditions with winds up to 10 -20 mph.

High temperatures top out in the upper 80s for some areas and low 90s for most of Southwest Florida.

Low temperatures continue in the upper 70s.

Easterly flow persists and isolated areas of rain are possible inland during the morning.

Rain chances then transition into scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

Thursday’s forecast also calls for a breezy day with winds up to 15 – 20 mph.

Highs climb to the lower 90s.

The forecast does a rinse-and-repeat Friday.

Muggy morning with low temperatures in the upper 70s, highs in the low-to-mid 90s, and scattered showers and storms primarily for the afternoon.

A disturbance was centered near the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph.

A generally westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or so, and the system is forecast to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico by late tonight or early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some increase in strength is possible before the system reaches the coast.

The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm later Wednesday.

Over the next two days, the chance for further development is at 80%.

Another broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to the gradual development of this system through early next week as it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward.

Over the next seven days, the chance for further development is at 30%.

An area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Bahamas is associated with a surface trough of low pressure interacting with an upper-level trough.

Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeastern United States by the latter part of this week.

Over the next seven days, the chance for further development is at 20%.

