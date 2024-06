Tears of relief from the family of an American hero.

On Thursday, the man responsible for the attack that killed Daniel Eggers got the maximum sentence of 30 years.

Daniel was a Cape Coral grad and Green Beret.

Daniel’s father, Bill, called WINK News reporter Liz Biro from Guantamo Bay after he heard the news, and he said the other gold star families are finally at peace.

From the time he was a kid with a toothless smile to a 16-year-old National Young Marine of the Year to a Green Beret, standing proud and tall, Daniel knew his purpose: to protect and serve, serve his family and serve his country.

“He was the miracle man. He made things happen. He was the cement for the younger siblings, and he always did the right thing,” Bill said.

Bill couldn’t be more proud of his boy, his brother in arms—a man who connected with people and cared for them.

Daniel volunteered for his second tour in Afghanistan and spoke fluent Arabic.

“We have pictures of him hugging the elders, the kids. He loves that he loves the food there,” Bill said.

Bill prefers to remember Daniel for the way he lived.

“He loved what he was doing,” Bill said.

But the way Daniel died is burned into Bill’s memory. On May 29, 2004, Daniel was killed in an IED explosion.

His body was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

For years, the U.S. government fought to imprison the terrorist responsible: Al Qaeda leader Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi.

On Thursday, justice was served. Al Hadi got 30 years, which is the maximum sentence.

“I was tearing up when I heard that verdict. Not that we’ve won, but this is over now, and it’s been a wild ride,” Bill said.

Nothing will bring Daniel back, but Bill said his memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched.

“It’s been a long time for the gold stars, and we are at peace now,” Bill said.