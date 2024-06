Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain showers and breezy conditions as we officially kick off the first day of Summer.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Afternoon high temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s, with isolated storms in the forecast. Shortly after noon, Southwest Florida will see its highest chance for storms; however, the likelihood will decrease into the evening hours.”

Muggy and warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Spotty showers are possible inland during the mid and late morning, tracking westward and transitioning into isolated areas of rain and storms for the early afternoon.

Chances for rain look to wind down for the evening.

Thursday’s forecast includes breezy conditions again with winds up to 10 -20 mph.

High temperatures top out in the low 90s, and it feels like temperatures are around 101 degrees.

Low temperatures continue in the upper 70s for Friday morning.

Easterly flow persists, and rain coverage remains limited, with isolated showers and storms possible on Friday.

Afternoon high temperatures climb to the lower 90s, and “feels like” temperatures continue in the triple digits

Saturday morning stays muggy and warm with lows in the upper 70s.

Highs climb back into the low 90s.

Better mid-level moisture returns to the region and provides greater chances for scattered showers and storms through the weekend and into next week.