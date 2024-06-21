WINK News

Families battling cancer get much-needed break

Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.

Cancer Alliance Network hosted a celebration for them at the Coconut Point Hyatt in Estero.

This weekend will be a special time for them to get outside their cancer world, including one family with a 3-year-old battling leukemia with a dad who just finished treatment for lymphoma.

Some of these families haven’t been away from cancer treatment or hospitals for almost a year.

They celebrated four birthdays among the group.

