Anxiety is beginning to build in a small Hendry County community after several people and first responders got sick.

Speculation has people thinking anything from meth to anthrax is in the air.

The response to figure it out has only gotten bigger by the hour, and it’s all happening in LaBelle, at an industrial park off State Road 29.

It’s unclear what exactly the reason is, and we’ve been told by authorities they don’t seem to know either or are not saying.

One thing is for sure, people who live and work out there are getting very nervous about breathing in any toxic substance.

“If it goes in the air… I mean, if they just walking in and they get sick… has to be in the air… if they ain’t touch nothing… just walking, get sick… it could be airborne,” said Tammy Hunter, a LeBelle resident.

We know that at least 21 people have been exposed as of Friday morning.

WINK News learned from the City of Fort Myers that hazmat teams collected air samples to test for foreign substances on Thursday afternoon, however none were found.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there are samples of the substances that were sent out to the lab for more in-depth testing. We are still waiting for those results.