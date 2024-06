A hazmat situation is unfolding in LaBelle.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people are ill, including law enforcement.

Investigators said there’s some kind of “suspicious element” in the area of North Industrial Loop off State Road 29.

We don’t know how the first responders, law enforcement officers and people are doing after they fell ill to the mysterious substance.

At this point, all the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office will say is that police located a stolen vehicle at a business inside the industrial park on Wednesday.

When they were investigating the stolen vehicle, they found the suspect passed out and unconscious inside a motor home.

That motorhome also turned out to be stolen.

Law enforcement had made it inside and was able to call paramedics to help the guy, but while everyone was investigating, they all claimed to smell some kind of an unusual odor, and then everyone fell ill.

We know some or all of them had to be transported to the hospital, but we currently don’t know all of their conditions.

What we do know is that as a precaution, the suspect and everyone else who fell ill received Narcan, although we don’t know if drugs are the mysterious substance that’s being investigated.

