Q: Do you know what happened to Naples Pizza in the Berkshire Commons? Do you know what might take over the space now that they are closed? Thanks. —Marie McCoop, East Naples

Q: Did you hear about Rosati’s Sports Pub’s south Fort Myers (Jamaica Bay) location? —Bradley Pietrzak, Estero

Q: Do you know why Pizzata pizza on Piper Boulevard closed? —Melissa Flom, Naples

A: A handful of pizzerias in Southwest Florida closed post-season during the last six weeks.

Naples Pizza

Naples Pizza permanently closed Memorial Day weekend after doing business for more than 15 years in East Naples.

The local pizzeria operated with various owners at 7087 Radio Road in a 1,676-square-foot unit that abuts the Publix supermarket anchoring Berkshire Commons on that northwest corner of Radio and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Regency Centers, the real estate investment trust that owns and operates Berkshire Commons, intends to quickly sign another tenant soon that will be attractive to the neighborhood, said Marc Elias, a senior leasing agent for the Jacksonville-based public company that operates hundreds of shopping centers nationwide.

“Short of this, we are 100% leased with significant interest on the space for a like concept or something different,” Elias said. “Regency does a great job of bringing quality tenants and staying 100% leased. It won’t be long before we backfill the space.”

Two freestanding outparcels on the edge of Berkshire Commons also host pizzerias, so it’s a competitive situation. Tony’s N.Y. Pizza opened last year in a multitenant building near the northeast corner of the retail center, while Domino’s has had a location in a longtime outparcel fronting Radio Road.

