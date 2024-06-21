The hunt for credit card skimmers in Cape Coral

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
Summer is here, and that means many of us love to head out on the water, but things aren’t looking the prettiest.
Do some research before you buy any concert tickets this summer, and in about a week, you’ll be able to save on all summer essentials.
Former Riverdale lineman and current Birmingham Stallions center Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship in league’s first year.
Crews at Clam Pass Beach are moving hundreds of pounds of sand as part of a dredging project aimed at keeping the inlet open.
A Lehigh Acres father confronted and stopped a person breaking into his son’s car.
Could a tumor, in some way, have driven Xaver to kill five women? The state’s medical expert said no in court.
Your credit cards may be at risk; Cape Coral Police want to warn residents about the threat of credit card skimmers.
Two men in Hendry County were taken into custody on drugs and other charges following several police tips from concerned citizens.
Big changes and potentially higher staffing costs are in store for thousands of businesses and nonprofits in Southwest Florida and around the country if new U.S. Department of Labor overtime rules go into effect as planned July 1.
Naples Pizza permanently closed Memorial Day weekend after doing business for more than 15 years in East Naples.
Your credit cards may be at risk; Cape Coral Police want to warn residents about the threat of credit card skimmers.
Detectives from the Cape Coral Police Department are being proactive to prevent credit card skimmers at “point-of-sale” terminals.
These skimmers are used by thieves and designed to be placed overtop of standard POS terminals and read your credit card information when placed on or near a skimming device.
ATMs, grocery stores, gas stations, anywhere you make a purchase could put you at risk.
Detectives went to 65 stores within Cape Coral to check for these devices in June. While at the stores, they also educated businesses on what to look out for and offered prevention tips to keep their equipment from being tampered with.
Fortunately, out of the 65 stores, none were found to have any skimmers on their systems.
Some of the businesses detectives visited already had prevention measures in place to keep their customers’ information safe, but it’s important to know what to look out for as an individual.
Skimming devices are not securely fixed to POS terminals but may appear to be a perfect fit, however, usually will come off with a gentle tug.
Mercedes Phillips, a Cape Coral Police spokesperson, advises using tap-to-pay, “[T]his particular batch of skimmers is pretty safe with tap-to-pay, so it picks up a lot of information from actual credit card insertion, but it doesn’t have the ability to consume information from tap-to-pay.”
The Cape Coral Police Department aims to get the information out so that residents can keep an eye out for anything that seems out of place.
If you find any, be sure to call Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 so they can investigate further.