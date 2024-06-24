Penalty phase for convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson set to begin

WINK News
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms and high temperatures for your Monday afternoon.
One person has died after police say a tire exploded inside a tire store.
A Florida family whose house was hit by a chunk of space junk earlier this year announced last week that they are suing NASA for damages.
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction. So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.
Rip currents can be deadly. Within a week in Florida, 5 people drowned because of rip currents.
If you liked Saturday’s weather, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Once again, we will have scattered afternoon storms.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
Convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson is set to appear in court for his penalty phase on Monday.
Wilson was convicted of the first-degree murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.
Wilson was initially scheduled to appear on Thursday; however, his attorney, Lee Hollander, was sick.
Additional challenges were created as there was difficulty in bringing in an expert to examine Wilson’s mental health.
Wilson’s defense argued that the murders were not premeditated; however, the state countered the argument after using Wilson’s own words to law enforcement against him.
Wilson is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.