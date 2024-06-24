WINK News

Watch Now

Penalty phase for convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson set to begin

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Wade Wilson
Wade Wilson. Credit WINK News

Convicted double-murderer Wade Wilson is set to appear in court for his penalty phase on Monday.

Wilson was convicted of the first-degree murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.

Wilson was initially scheduled to appear on Thursday; however, his attorney, Lee Hollander, was sick.

Additional challenges were created as there was difficulty in bringing in an expert to examine Wilson’s mental health.

Wilson’s defense argued that the murders were not premeditated; however, the state countered the argument after using Wilson’s own words to law enforcement against him.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.