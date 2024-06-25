4 hospitalized from vehicle crash in North Fort Myers

Credit: WINK News

A vehicle crash in North Fort Myers has hospitalized four people, one of which was transported as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash on Bayshore and Hart Road at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The conditions of the four people have not been released; however, FHP reports that no fatalities have been reported.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were also on the scene but have since cleared the area after the four people had been transported.

The right lane has been closed while troopers work the scene.

The left lane is open for motorists heading to I-75 via Bayshore Road.

Slowdowns have been reported, so motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.