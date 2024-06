Collier County is stepping up its game this 4th of July with its first large-scale drone show located at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Organizers said this will allow for more creativity shown in the sky, an idea which is sparking excitement amongst the community.

J.P. Terrasi, the Marketing Coordinator, is excited about the event. “Collier County wanted to continue their celebration of Independence Day and said, Let’s have something different on the 6th, and instead of the fireworks, let’s do a lit drone show.”

Several people gave their opinions on the event.

“I say I would prefer a drone show over typical fireworks,” a Collier County resident said.

“It’s more exciting, and I would say it’s more of a view,” another resident said.

And others say it is more modern.

“Drone shows are a modern way of showing Independence Day, with the flags and the colors and all the different possibilities they could do,” a Collier County resident said.

Organizers said drones are safer than setting off fireworks.

Terrasi said, “Fireworks, a lot of people know they are loud and hurts the wildlife and gets them scared, plus the damage it could do to property, and drones don’t do any of that.”

The city of Naples is still having its traditional fireworks show downtown but this new innovative drone show the county is holding will be on July 6, and attendance is free.