Did you hear all the buzz about what’s going on in downtown Fort Myers this weekend?

The best tattoo artists in the industry are in town for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo.

It kicked off Friday and runs through the weekend, and it’s being held at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

When we walked in there early Friday, we were shocked to already see tons of people getting tattoos from the artists present.

People are flocking here from all over because of the line-up of more than 200 artists in attendance.

Some are local, and some are even nationally and internationally known.

“I actually gave him free rein to do whatever he wanted. I really like neo-traditional Japanese,” said Hannah Crystel from Orlando. Hannah Crystel’s tattoo from Ricky Raw Tattoos. CREDIT: WINK News

Getting a tattoo that you’ve had no say in sounds risky, but what we’re hearing from people at the Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo is that once you find the artist you like, you trust them.

“Ricky Raw Tattoos. He’s tattooing, so I came out because he wanted to do another piece on the sleeve,” Crystel said.

Whether you have lots of tattoos or none at all, the artists here say they’re happy to work with people to make them happy.

Chico Cortez from Chicos Marked 4 Life said, “My name says it all. It’s marked for life, so you definitely want to get something that you won’t regret. So, I tell them the pros and the cons of getting a tattoo and where on the body you should or should not get it as a first one.” Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo. CREDIT: WINK News

Conventions like this bring a vital boost to the nearby businesses in downtown Fort Myers, which are eager for customers during the meager summer months.

Mayor Kevin Anderson told us that people spending money at hotels, restaurants, bars and shops is exactly what the city needs.

The organizer of the event told us one of the other cool things about this event is that profits are being donated to the 11-11 fund, which helps kids experiencing serious or terminal illnesses. Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo. CREDIT: WINK News

The event runs through Sunday.

Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is $25

Sunday runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is $20

The weekend pass is $40

Click here for more information about the event.