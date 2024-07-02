Unlocking the secrets to super-aging

WINK News
Shopping for Independence Day almost feels like shopping for a major holiday; with the fireworks, food, and travel, all of it can add up to booming expenses.
Oliver Oxenham was arrested Saturday afternoon after creating chaos at Vergina in Naples.
Fifteen years ago, Cape Coral native Jay Lawrence hatched a plan. After more than a decade of workshopping the idea, the Global Flag Football League is finally here.
Most people’s goal is to live long and in good health. Experts say it is possible to do both. In fact, more people are living at an advanced age with a good quality of life than ever before.
Maybe a contractor stole your money, you’re battling insurance or can’t find your important legal documents. Whatever it is, Florida Rural Legal Services can help, and they do it for free.
A woman is accusing a former Major League Baseball player from Charlotte County of sexually abusing her for years.
A person is fighting to recover after being shot in Lehigh Acres, and we now know that this was a road rage shooting.
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, construction on the Caloosahatchee River Bridge continues to progress ahead of schedule.
According to the latest update from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on June 19th, the project is currently 103 days ahead of schedule.
A new law is cracking down on saw palmetto berry bandits, who are known for stealing the berries and selling them by the pound.
People with the Support Jaycee Park organization are outraged after the ribbons and decorations they placed on trees in Jaycee Park were taken down by the City of Cape Coral.
Former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case has been postponed until at least September after the judge agreed Tuesday to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 A.M. On Sunday and ended on Goodlette-Frank Road.
If you don’t like driving through flooded roads and you use Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, it’ll be a while before there’s any relief.
There were 22,750 people from outside Charlotte County who attended the air show in November 2023, which produced an economic impact of $5,310,800, according to a study from Tallahassee-based market-research firm Downs & St. Germain.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is circling over Blind Pass Beach in search of a missing teenage swimmer.
Dr. Amber Reale has her finger on the pulse of aging.
“People are living longer and longer and longer. We have much more people now that are 100 and above in the U.S. and that number is actually estimated to triple by 2054,” Reale said.
A neuropsychologist with Lee Health, she looks at the difference-makers that help people grow old successfully.
“Such as diet, exercise, staying mentally active, socially active, all of those factors contribute to what’s called successful aging,” Reale said.
Genetics plays a role, too, and that’s an area we can’t change, but research shows we can have great influence over other aspects. Like exercising the body, people can exercise their brain and keep it in good shape.
Games, puzzles and activities that force you to adapt and think are a good source of stimulation. There are lots of options that don’t require a partner either. One of the best activities is free and hits several. Reale recommends going on a walk with a friend.
Diet, specifically ones that are plant-based with lots of vegetables, fruits and nuts, are connected to aging well.
Medical advancements help in the physical sense for people to achieve a longer life.