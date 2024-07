Giovel Chmelnicky Valdes arrest photo. CREDIT: Hendry County Sheriff

A second arrest was made during the investigation of the mysterious hazmat scene in LaBelle that made 20 first responders sick.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Giovel Chmelnicky Valdes on Monday, June 24, in connection to several stolen vehicles at the scene.

He was the individual who leased the property and he now faces grand theft charges of vehicle motor theft.

Deputies initially responded to a storage lot on North Industrial Loop off State Road 29 on June 19 to investigate the discovery of a stolen vehicle hauler.

While at the scene they found a man face down on the floor of a locked RV.

When responders made entry a “suspicious element” made them all sick, including hazmat crews.

All were taken to the hospital as well as the man inside, Juan Gonzalez Diaz, from Miami.

Diaz was released from the hospital and later arrested for an outstanding federal warrant for violating probation.

Lots of questions linger in the wake of this new arrest, including what made first responders so sick that they had to be hospitalized. All have since been treated and released.

Several agencies responded to figure out what made the responders and Diaz sick.

The agencies included some from the federal government:

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Clewiston Police Department (mutual aid/support staff)

Hendry County Fire/EMS

LaBelle Fire Department

Army National Guard CST (conducting testing for chemicals, air quality, etc.)

ATF Bomb Technician (supporting other agencies while search by Federal agencies continue)

FBI – WMD (precautionary measures with sophisticated technology to measure the air quality)

FBI (evidence collection)

DEP (any ground/soil contamination testing)

Lee County Unified Haz-Mat Team

The road was closed in the area for two days as teams investigated.

In the end, no immediate conclusion was made about the toxic airborne element.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that samples of the substances were sent to a lab for more in-depth testing.

We are still waiting to hear whether those results concluded anything concrete.