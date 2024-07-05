How workers in SWFL battle the heat, new protections

WINK News
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
Art Walk is set to kick off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Cape Coral police officers on a chase.
A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a teenage driver while crossing the road in Lee County Thursday night.
A community has safe water to drink again after boiling it for nearly two days because of a water main break along Treeline Avenue.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies found behind a pawn shop near a RaceTrac.
The Naples Police Department has arrested a man for making inappropriate comments at children and assaulting a woman at a Dairy Queen.
The Cape Coral Police Department responded to gunshots fired during a 4th of July celebration at a residence.
At least 75 eateries opened and more than 30 closed during the first half of 2024 in Collier and Lee counties. This traditional halftime report provides a quick annual recap of the local venues that launched or left during the first six months of the year.
The Sanibel Police Department is continuing its recovery mission for a teen swimmer who went missing at Blind Pass Beach.
“We work inside, and we work outside. So, we deal with a lot of the heat, a lot of the rain coming up in the summer, and a lot of the humidity,” said Diego Gonzalez, G. Meyer Construction.
This week, the Biden Administration, through Osha, released a proposed rule requiring employers of workers exposed to the heat to provide shade and water and establish rest breaks when they face high temperatures.
“It’s obviously brutal on the body. It takes a toll on you,” said Gonzalez.
WINK News reporter Michelle Alvarez spoke to Gonzalez, who said their workers rarely like taking breaks because they like getting the job done but drink water and stop when necessary.
“They’re very proud people. So, at the end of the day, I’m sure they’re filling it because everybody fills it in their type of way,” said Gonzalez.
Like everyone else, we’re facing the challenges of this extremely hot summer.
WINK News also spoke with Lt. Armando Negrin of the North Collier Fire Department about battling fires and heat simultaneously.
“We have contingency plans in place that we utilize in an emergency scene; for example, we’ll have a rehab station or rehabilitation station, where we provide hydration for our folks, and so forth,” said Negrin.
Most of all, knowing your body and how to care for yourself is essential. So, drink plenty of water, know when to take breaks and wear light colors if possible.