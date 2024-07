With the cost of living rising across Florida, it can be difficult for some to find affordable housing and achieve the American dream of owning a home.

However, with the goal of keeping the working class alive, the City of Fort Myers has just opened a new affordable homeownership program.

The houses will range in price between $230,000 and $260,000.

Once a house is done, the program uses the money to build a new affordable home.

The housing manager for the City of Fort Myers, Beverly Reed, sat down with WINK News and walked us through the application process.

On the city’s website, there is a link to the application.

“It will take you directly to the neighborly website, and once you are here, you need to register an account,” Reed said.

Once you register, you have to complete seven steps. Step one: read some information on the program.

“Brief information on the program itself, stating that you cannot earn more than 120% of the AMI for this area,” Reed said.

Then, fill out your contact information: your name, address and phone number. You have to list all your household members, your household income, your current housing status and all the required documents, like your photo ID, social security card and two years of tax returns with W-2 forms.

Once you have all that done, you review everything and submit it.

“The approval process with the income verification is the most difficult part of the application because then you have to confirm or verify all of their income information, their assets, any income related to that house,” Reed said.

Once they are done with all that, the city will have a lottery for the qualified buyers.

“It’s an awesome feeling. That has always been the goal of the housing division is to help as many people as we possibly can,” Reed said.

Right now, the City of Fort Myers told us that they have 35 applications in progress.

If you need help with your application or want more information, you can contact the City of Fort Myers housing division at 239-321-7970.

Click here for the application.