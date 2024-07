Earnest Augustin, 38, (Right)Mariel Palominoca Campos, 23, (Middle) and Yuniesky Campos Hartman, 42 (Left). Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Naples Police Department arrested three people for allegedly attempting to sell puppies on the beach, subjecting them to extreme heat.

Police arrested Earnest Augustin, 38, Mariel Palominoca Campos, 23, and Yuniesky Campos Hartman, 42, on Sunday after a report was filed regarding a city ordinance violation related to dogs on a beach and animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, police noticed the trio pulling a cart with several small puppies inside it, allegedly trying to sell the animals to beachgoers.

According to the Naples Police Department, police noticed that the puppies were being covered with a blanket in an effort to conceal their presence.

Police noticed that the animals were being deprived of fresh air, with two displaying symptoms of heat exhaustion, shallow breathing and seemed nearly unresponsive.

On Sunday, the heat index was nearly 110 degrees as the area was under a heat advisory.

The animals were immediately taken into the custody of law enforcement and were given water and air conditioning to help alleviate the heat stress.

The animals were then handed over to the Collier County Domesticated Animal Services for medical evaluation.

According to authorities, the trio deliberately deprived the dogs of necessary sustenance or shelter in a cruel manner.

According to authorities, all suspects had the ability to stop and provide the dogs with water or shaded shelter, but none chose to do so.

Augustin, Campos and Hartman were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.