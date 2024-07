Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support from his party. He’s holding a rally in Doral, Florida, tonight.

The doors opened at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and people have been on the course at Donald Trump’s Doral golf club ever since, waiting in the blazing heat.

We asked people who came to the rally why they decided to sweat it out for the former president.

Some people told us one of the drawing factors is the chance that Trump announces his running mate.

But UCF political scientist Aubrey Jewett told us that Trump should lay low right now.

President Joe Biden is still facing the fallout of what expert analysts and politicians are calling a poor debate performance, and Biden is still facing calls to drop out altogether.

Jewett said Trump should let that be the “main story” for as long as possible.

Trump is set to speak at 7 p.m.