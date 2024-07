Credit: Fort Myers government

More than 300 applications were received in less than 24 hours for the first single-family home being built by the city of Fort Myers as part of its affordable homeownership revolving construction program.

The program was established to increase opportunities for homeownership for individuals and families in Fort Myers falling within the designated income range of up to 120% of median household income for the region, according to the city’s website.

Plans call for the city to contract with local contractors to build single-family homes ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet with one or two-car garages on infill lots within the city. The homes will be sold to qualified home buyers who meet the income requirement at the city’s cost with no markup, with a targeted range of $230,000 to $260,000 depending on square footage and other actual costs.

