Collier water rate increase proposal could affect new homebuyers

Those in Dean Park will never forget Hurricane Ian’s destruction, and now the City of Fort Myers is trying to prevent it from happening again.
Over three weeks ago, we learned about a mysterious hazmat situation in Labelle.
He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term.
Time, effort and millions of dollars are slowly being eroded on Fort Myers Beach.
Lehigh Senior High grad and current Florida State long jumper Jeremiah Davis earns Olympic bid.
A man experiencing homelessness is accused of trespassing into the City Hall of Bonita Springs after business hours.
A 2-year-old Florida Panther is the sixteenth to die this year in South Florida and once again occurred as a result of a vehicle strike in Collier County.
The saying goes that the grass is always greener, but in Cape Coral, the water somehow finds a way to make that untrue. Cape Coral resident John Lovenduski worries about the green algae he sees in his backyard canal.
After years, the wait is over; the diverging diamond interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is nearing its final phase before opening on Sunday with its new traffic pattern.
With the new school year around the corner and the hot weather, many students are getting ready to participate in sports.
A man is reportedly pinned under a truck after a crash occurred in Cape Coral this afternoon, shutting down roads.
Deputies are investigating after a dog was found dead in a Lehigh Acres canal, wrapped tightly inside a black trash bag.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area experienced the biggest drop in gas prices in Florida over the last year, according to a new study. The annual price drop of a gallon of regular, premium and diesel in the MSA, which encompasses all of Charlotte County, fell 24 cents, 25 cents and 32 cents, respectively.
Students of history know the Industrial Revolution ended in the 1800s. But in Southwest Florida, the Industrial Revolution is happening right now, with the epicenter off Interstate 75 and Alico Road in Lee County.
Buying a home in Collier County isn’t cheap, and affordable housing is already hard to come by.
“The average home price in Naples, including all areas, is about $670,000,” said Dirk Fischer, a Real Estate Broker with 5th Homes.
Despite that, new homes keep popping up, and people keep buying them.
“We kind of live in a bubble.” said Fischer, “This is Lala land; we have the highest density of billionaires in the entire United States.”
And now, finding affordable homes in Collier County could become even harder.
A study shows Collier County water and wastewater impact fees need to increase by 80.5% to help pay for the county’s water-sewer district’s capacity expansion.
“It will not only support the new growth and development that’s happening further to the east of Golden Gate Estates, but it will also provide backup for the antiquated systems that we already have in place,” said Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel.
This increase does not impact current homeowners.
“If you already own a home that’s hooked to public utilities,” explained McDaniel, “you’re not going to have an increase because you’ve already paid your impact fees from when whoever built your house.”
It does, however, affect developers who would foot the bill and most likely pass it on to homebuyers.
“An average family would really have to think twice if they could make the purchase or not, especially if these fees would be due right away,” said Fischer.
The ordinance would increase fees on single-family homes of more than 1,500 square feet to $12,084.
Homes under 1,500 square feet will pay 67% of new rates, and those under 750 square feet will pay 33%.
It would have taken effect all at once on December 1, but Collier commissioners want to see other options.
“I’d like to see a phased-in plan to bring it in over two years, three years,” said McDaniel. “Compare the phased plan to the AUYR, the needs plan, the CIE, the Capital Improvement Element, by comparing the needs to the revenue streams, so that we maybe can have a little more of an eased-in process,” said McDaniel.
The board of commissioners put off deciding at Tuesday’s meeting and asked staff to come back with more options and data.
They will discuss the topic again on July 23.