Collier water rate increase proposal could affect new homebuyers

Buying a home in Collier County isn’t cheap, and affordable housing is already hard to come by.

“The average home price in Naples, including all areas, is about $670,000,” said Dirk Fischer, a Real Estate Broker with 5th Homes.

Despite that, new homes keep popping up, and people keep buying them.

“We kind of live in a bubble.” said Fischer, “This is Lala land; we have the highest density of billionaires in the entire United States.”

And now, finding affordable homes in Collier County could become even harder.

A study shows Collier County water and wastewater impact fees need to increase by 80.5% to help pay for the county’s water-sewer district’s capacity expansion.

“It will not only support the new growth and development that’s happening further to the east of Golden Gate Estates, but it will also provide backup for the antiquated systems that we already have in place,” said Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel.

This increase does not impact current homeowners.

“If you already own a home that’s hooked to public utilities,” explained McDaniel, “you’re not going to have an increase because you’ve already paid your impact fees from when whoever built your house.”

It does, however, affect developers who would foot the bill and most likely pass it on to homebuyers.

“An average family would really have to think twice if they could make the purchase or not, especially if these fees would be due right away,” said Fischer.

The ordinance would increase fees on single-family homes of more than 1,500 square feet to $12,084.

Homes under 1,500 square feet will pay 67% of new rates, and those under 750 square feet will pay 33%.

It would have taken effect all at once on December 1, but Collier commissioners want to see other options.

“I’d like to see a phased-in plan to bring it in over two years, three years,” said McDaniel. “Compare the phased plan to the AUYR, the needs plan, the CIE, the Capital Improvement Element, by comparing the needs to the revenue streams, so that we maybe can have a little more of an eased-in process,” said McDaniel.

The board of commissioners put off deciding at Tuesday’s meeting and asked staff to come back with more options and data.

They will discuss the topic again on July 23.