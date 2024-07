History caught in a single snap of a camera.

The picture of Former President Donald Trump moments after being shot has taken the world by storm.

We showed the photo to locals, and they said it’s powerful not only to them but the entire country, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on.

His supporters said that Trump holding his fist up in the sky after getting pierced in the ear by a bullet just shows his willingness to continue to fight for the United States.

They said a picture is worth a thousand words. Some said this picture is worth more than that, a representation of the United States.

“I thought that, actually, I’m tearing up a little. I thought that really evidences what the United States is all about,” a Fort Myers resident said.

“I think it’s iconic. It will be remembered well after all the players are gone,” another resident said.

The photo circled all throughout social media and all throughout the world.

A fist up in the sky, blood rushing down his face.

“I like it. It’s showing he is OK with moving on. He just got shot in the ear,” a resident said.

Secret Service agents shielded former president Donald Trump after an assassination attempt during his rally in Bulter, Pennsylvania. He picked himself off the ground and, with a close fist, mouthed the word “fight” to the crowd and cameras as he was taken away.

“I saw the blood on the side of his face, and that was kinda the moment with what was happening,” said the man who took the photo, AP photographer Evan Vucci.

Vucci said he made a quick judgment.

“I was thinking in my head, what are they gonna do next? How is this going to unfold? Trying to make all those decisions in the moment, so I ran to the side of the stage, thinking that would be their evacuation route.”

He ran and captured a photo that won’t be forgotten in American history.

“I do appreciate the power and that he survived. I hope this is a wakeup call, what happened here, what type of society we create and trying to maintain,” a Fort Myers resident said.

We spoke to people who support Trump and people who dont about that photo. They all agreed that it just shows strength, and it shouldn’t have happened to begin with.