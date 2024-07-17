Cape Coral City Council may receive $900,000 grant for burrowing owls

The Cape Coral City Council is in the process of deciding whether or not to approve a $900,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The city would use the money to purchase land in Cape Coral for burrowing owls.

David Watson is the owner of OEF Veterans Landscaping. He loves the burrowing owls but is frustrated when he sees them in the yards of his clients.

“It’s manageable,” Watson said. “I believe you’re allowed to go up to like 10 feet with a weed whacker, and then heavy machinery, you know, I believe it’s a little bit further– 30, 35 feet, something like that, you know, because it can possibly cave their nest, and so I just tried to pretty much not mess with them at all.”

Watson still has the ability to do his job. He just needs to be careful, he says.

“I try to stay clear of them the best I can, you know, because I know that they are endangered, and I try to respect their space,” Watson said, “and you know, a lot of people might not know the rules or the regulations for the owls and down the road grass is cut right up to the nest.”

Watson is fully behind the city receiving the funding.

“I’m all about conservation of animals,” he said. “Everybody should come together and try to protect them. They’re only in a couple places in Florida so a pretty special bird.”

The decision on the grant should be made tonight at the city council meeting.