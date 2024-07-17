Cape Coral City Council may receive $900,000 grant for burrowing owls

WINK News
Cape Coral is growing, and with new development comes construction debris ending up in yards and roadways.
Algae at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral is rare and potentially toxic.
A growing city like Cape Coral needs more emergency services to provide faster response times when lives depend on them.
WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty walked around Punta Gorda asking voters if the attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump is driving them to the polls this November.
In 2019, the woman had to be saved after being grabbed by a rip current at the same beach Isaac Breese and his friends were at.
FC Naples hires Matt Poland to be the club’s first head coach and sporting director.
The Maurers don’t live on waterfront property, but Tuesday night, it looked like it.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
The proposed budget was created using a millage rate of 5.3126, reducing the millage rate from the prior year which was 5.3694.
After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.
Homeowners feel like they’re caught in a storm of rising insurance costs and soaring premiums.
A man from Collier County has been arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stole an iPhone from Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate.
As Collier County’s water park undergoes major renovations and repairs, county officials are considering options that may include using a private operator and tourist-development taxes to supplement county funds for repairs and renovations.
A Naples Manor man has been arrested after allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
The Cape Coral City Council is in the process of deciding whether or not to approve a $900,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The city would use the money to purchase land in Cape Coral for burrowing owls.
David Watson is the owner of OEF Veterans Landscaping. He loves the burrowing owls but is frustrated when he sees them in the yards of his clients.
“It’s manageable,” Watson said. “I believe you’re allowed to go up to like 10 feet with a weed whacker, and then heavy machinery, you know, I believe it’s a little bit further– 30, 35 feet, something like that, you know, because it can possibly cave their nest, and so I just tried to pretty much not mess with them at all.”
Watson still has the ability to do his job. He just needs to be careful, he says.
“I try to stay clear of them the best I can, you know, because I know that they are endangered, and I try to respect their space,” Watson said, “and you know, a lot of people might not know the rules or the regulations for the owls and down the road grass is cut right up to the nest.”
Watson is fully behind the city receiving the funding.
“I’m all about conservation of animals,” he said. “Everybody should come together and try to protect them. They’re only in a couple places in Florida so a pretty special bird.”
The decision on the grant should be made tonight at the city council meeting.