Cape Coral cracking down on Construction trash

The city of Cape Coral is constantly growing with new developments. Along with those developments comes construction debris ending up in yards and roadways.
It’s a concern that’s been brought to Cape Coral’s council member Keith Long of District 6.
“A lot of the complaints that I get from the public is just general construction, sanitation on the site and wellness and things like that; it’s an eyesore, and in addition to being a danger and other things, so a lot of it resolves around trash,” said Keith Long, Council member for Cape Coral District.
Trash, meaning leftover plywood or lumber and other materials scattered throughout some neighborhoods. In order to combat this, Long has created an ordinance with a plan to make Cape Coral look a little cleaner.
“There’s a lot of housecleaning in the ordinance. But the nature of it is really just to make sure that the site is well-kept,” said Long.
The ordinance also includes dumpster requirements for construction crews to have on-site to properly dispose of waste.
“One reason is getting rid of the lack of any exclusion of their ability to fabricate those out of wood,” said Long. “You’re going to need the metal dumpsters on-site at all times in order to help keep the cleanliness of the site.”
If the ordinance is approved, construction crews will be required to have a metal dumpster on site to dispose of all construction waste and material.
“I think this is as widely held not only in my district but throughout the city as something that’s overall good for the community increases, standardization or sanitation, as well as just improve the overall look of the city,” said Long.
The ordinance is on the Wednesday July 17, city council meeting agenda.
WINK News will provide further updates on the ordinance as soon as it becomes available.
Click here to learn more about Ordinance 44-24.