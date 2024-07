Blanca Miranda Rodriguez. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a woman who was accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl’s and Target.

Police arrested Blanca Miranda Rodriguez, 47, after an investigation that started on Feb. 17 at a Kohl’s on 513 Pine Island Road.

According to police, a loss prevention employee at Kohl’s documented two people on camera pushing a baby stroller inside the store. Further observation saw that the two individuals removed six pairs of shoes from boxes and placed them inside the stroller.

The duo then covered the merchandise with a blanket and walked outside the building without paying.

According to the CCPD, the total cost assessment of the stolen shoes was around $789.

After the surveillance footage was submitted to law enforcement agencies, the Fort Myers Police Department told the CCPD that they had previously detained two women matching the descriptions seen in the footage.

The FMPD then detailed Rodriguez and an unnamed juvenile.

On Wednesday, a loss prevention employee at a Target, located at 1890 NE Pine Island Rd., stopped Rodriguez after witnessing her concealing beauty products valued at $392 into her purse and attempting to leave without paying.

The CCPD then responded to the retail theft call and arrested Rodriguez.

According to police, the original detective from the February investigation responded to the scene and confirmed that Rodriguez was the same suspect involved in both theft cases.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that Rodriguez sold the stolen merchandise, making a profit of over $1,000.

She has been charged with one count of petit theft and one count of grand theft.