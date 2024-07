A new member has been added to the North Fort Myers Fire Control District whose chief duty is to bring comfort.

Conan The Great Dane is an emotional support animal. He’s here to lend a helping paw to firefighters, volunteers and even members of the public.

The 4-year-old gentle giant is taking action to help firefighters, volunteers and the community.

“He’s here to provide pressure therapy for humans, firefighters, anyone who needs him. He will lean on you, and you are allowed to pet him and give him belly rubs. He loves it, and that’s

how he helps reduce your stress and anxiety,” said Blaize French, a firefighter with the North Fort Myers Fire Control District who is also Conan’s handler.

This is the first time a furry hero has been introduced to this fire department in order to help them with the mental health crisis that often plagues first responders across the entire United States.

“We have a whole mental health and awareness program here at North Fort Myers Fire Department, and we were waiting for an out-of-the-box resource with a special handler for a

special dog to bring this tool to our firefighters,” said Christi Fulton, the fire department’s public information officer.

Now, when Conan feels any stress or anxiety, he uses pressure therapy or rests his head on your shoulder until he senses you are better or will stay by your side to continue to bring comfort.

“He’s going to make a big difference in the fire department. A lot of the guys don’t want to talk to other people about it, and he doesn’t judge you. He’s just going to let you pet him

enjoy him, and he’s on his way,” French said.

Fulton said that after Ian and other bad situations, they already see where he will be utilized most, and they are excited to have him on board.